BERLIN Germany and five other European Union states have urged European lawmakers to approve proposals for backloading emissions trading allowances, in order to prop up carbon prices and sustain "a central instrument of EU-wide climate protection."

"We the undersigned, support the proposals for backloading a certain amount of allowances," the climate and environment ministers of Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, Sweden and Denmark wrote in the letter, obtained by Reuters.

Next Tuesday the European parliament will consider the proposals in a make-or-break vote. Carbon prices plunged to record lows earlier this year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)