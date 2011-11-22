FRANKFURT Germany's power export surplus in the first nine months of this year shrank by 85 percent over comparable 2010 to 1.6 terawatt hours (TWh), exclusive data from energy industry association BDEW showed on Tuesday.

Hildegard Mueller, managing director of BDEW said in an exclusive interview with Reuters the country has started relying more on imports from neighbors after switching off vast nuclear capacities in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster.

"That's definitely the reason," she said. "We are no longer a stabilizer of the western Europen network to the degree that we used to be. We are more on the demand side."

BDEW, a national lobby which represents 1,800 firms in power, gas and water supply, showed imports rose and exports declined, leaving the country a net exporter but at a much lower level than a year earlier.

Imports rose by 16.1 percent to 37.8 TWh in the nine months from January to September while exports declined by 8.7 percent to 39.4 TWh.

Power consumption in Europe's leading economy declined by 0.6 percent to 388.4 TWh in the nine months compared with the year-earlier period , which BDEW attributed to moderate weather patterns and the start of a macroeconomic slowdown.

Gas usage in the nine months declined by 9.3 percent to 592 TWh compared with a year earlier, BDEW also said, pegging this mainly to lower heating requirements.

"It would be speculative to guess winter demand," Mueller said. "This will heavily depend on the weather."

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff)