Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
BERLIN A surcharge imposed on German consumers to support renewable power will remain roughly stable at around 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour in 2014 after a sharp rise in 2013, calculations made by grid operators and seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
The documents put the surcharge for 2014 at between 4.89 cents and 5.74 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the 5.277 cents already announced for 2013.
The sharp 47 percent rise for 2013 has put pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to keep a lid on energy costs before next year's federal election.
Her decision to switch off nuclear power faster than previously planned after last year's Fukushima disaster has led to a growing need for alternative energy sources and as a result higher charges are being put on consumers' energy bills.
A spokesman for operator 50Hertz declined to comment on the numbers.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.