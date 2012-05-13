BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he was already strongly involved in matters of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers and therefore could not exclude the possibility of becoming its head when Jean-Claude Juncker's term expired in June.

"As German finance minister I already have to be strongly involved," Schaeuble was quoted as saying by Welt am Sonntag weekly. "So that is why I do not say that I will under no circumstance take on the chairmanship."

"And I also haven't heard my colleagues saying: dear god, please not Schaeuble. So that is also not bad," he added. "But for now let's wait and see."

The job involves coordinating policy among the finance ministers of the 17 countries that share the euro. The term of veteran Eurogroup head Juncker ends in June.

Schaeuble said he had a strong interest in the Eurogroup continuing to fulfil its duties as well as it had under Juncker.

The German minister also predicted a good future for the common European currency despite the sovereign debt crisis.

"I can well imagine that in 10 years, all European Union members will have the euro," he was quoted as saying. "Perhaps countries such as Norway and Switzerland will be members."

Juncker last month branded the current generation of European leaders as "ungifted pragmatists" who lacked what he called the "break-neck European audacity" of their forebears and were content just to manage their inheritance.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Maria Golovnina)