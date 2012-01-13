An expert works at her screens in the NYSE Euronext cash markets operations room at the transatlantic stock market operator responsible for the proper functioning of the Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon stock markets in Paris August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BERLIN The German government said on Friday that approval of Deutsche Boerse's DB1Gne.DE plan to take over NYSE Euronext NYX.N, which is facing collapse, was the sole responsibility of the European Commission.

Asked whether the German government would intervene in the issue, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said Brussels had "sole responsibility."

A source told Reuters on Tuesday that European Commission antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia and his case team would recommend blocking a merger which would create the world's largest exchange operator.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)