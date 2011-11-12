FRANKFURT Germany's economy minister renewed his hardline stance toward profligate euro zone nations on Saturday in an attempt to shore up support among his demoralized Free Democrats (FDP), calling for an orderly default for fiscally irresponsible states.

In a nod to the rising popularity of eurosceptic rebels in the ranks of his party, Philipp Roesler said Europe needed to reform its values and not simply the mechanisms of its institutions, and he assured he would fight mutually backed euro bonds, monetizing euro-zone debt and a "transfer union".

Trounced in a string of regional elections that triggered a reshuffle in the leadership in May, Germany's junior coalition party would not re-enter parliament were elections held tomorrow -- a considerable threat to the legitimacy of Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

The party is also threatened by internal divisions after rebels mounted a referendum, results of which are due in December, on whether it should support the permanent euro zone rescue mechanism (ESM) that replaces the temporary bailout fund EFSF in 2013.

Roesler took a tough line which has proved popular before.

"There must be consequences for governments that break budget rules, and these sanctions must be automatic," he told FDP delegates at a party congress in Frankfurt, to strong applause.

First, states' funding from Brussels should be cut, he said, then they should be stripped of their voting rights in European Union bodies, then a default should loom.

"I believe there should be an orderly insolvency procedure introduced into European treaties," he said.

He received support from Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, who attended the congress to support the creation of an EU budget commissioner equipped with wide-ranging powers capable of ensuring that the ESM will not be abused.

"The ESM cannot be a self-service store where governments can help themselves to money without any problem," said Rutte.

Roesler is facing a leadership test in the form of chief FDP euro skeptic Frank Schaeffler, who is bypassing the party functionaries to force a non-binding referendum among the 64,000 party members on whether they support the ESM.

PLUNGING APPROVAL

FDP supporter Helmut Schubert feared Schaeffler's influence was growing and that the delegates attending represented a minority opinion within the FDP.

"The vote is going to be close but I think Schaeffler will win as the grassroots are far angrier than the deputies that the southern Europeans may be responsible for the collapse of the currency union with their excessive public debt," said the 68-year-old former historian at Frankfurt's Goethe University.

"The problem is the FDP's approval ratings are so low that party members themselves are willing to vote for Merkel's conservative CDU just to ensure their voice counts," Schubert said.

Never before in post-war Germany has a party fallen as far as fast as the FDP, plunging to just 3-4 percent in opinion polls for most of this year after they won a record 14.6 percent in the 2009 election. It has failed to enter state parliaments in 5 of 7 regional elections this year.

On Saturday, Schaeffler lashed out at Europe's ineffective attempts to solve a debt crisis by piling more debt onto governments like Greece rather than assist Athens in returning to the drachma and restructuring its debt.

"Eighteen months into the euro crisis, we first had a 110-billion-euro bailout for Greece, then a 750-billion-euro EFSF. Before the ink is even dry, it's being leveraged and there's talks about how to get hold of the Bundesbank's gold reserves. No dam has held up so far," Schaeffler told delegates.

Johannes Vogel, of the FDP's senior leadership, greeted fellow party executive Schaeffler warmly on Saturday and welcomed the referendum, but reaffirmed his clear support for the European bailout fund.

"The ESM can ensure there is no risk of contagion should a government have to restructure its debts. We need to prevent the sovereign debt bubble from bursting in an uncontrolled way, whereas what Schaeffler wants could lead to a catastrophic meltdown in the markets, a Lehman 2.0," Vogel told Reuters on the sidelines of the congress.

"We must not isolate ourselves from our European allies."

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Andreas Rinke in Frankfurt; Editing by Janet Lawrence)