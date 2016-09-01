Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
ROME Italy has received no communication from the German transport ministry over emissions tests used by carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI), a source at Italy's infrastructure ministry said on Thursday.
Germany's transport ministry has asked the European Commission to investigate exhaust emissions of Fiat Chrysler vehicles for potential illegal manipulation devices, German government documents showed.
The Italian ministry source said the relevant authorities had been in contact and Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority had never disagreed with the Italian ministry's finding that Fiat vehicles complied with emissions rules.
A Fiat spokeswoman said the cars complied with the rules and do not contain so-called defeat devices.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie)
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.