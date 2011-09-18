BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gave a stern warning to Greece in an interview published on Sunday, saying the country had to decide about its future in the euro zone and must be under no illusion about its obligations.

"Membership in a monetary union is an opportunity, but also a heavy burden. Measures for alignment are very difficult. The Greeks must decide whether they want to bear this burden," he told Bild am Sonntag, Germany's top-selling Sunday newspaper.

Bailout payments to Greece come with clear conditions, in order to assist the country in bringing its debt problems under control, Schaeuble said.

"Nobody should be under any illusion: without a positive assessment by the troika of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Greece is fulfilling its commitments, the next tranche cannot be paid.

"Therefore the Greeks must be able to present figures that prove they are sticking to the plan."

Schaeuble sought to play down concern about divisions within the coalition over policy toward Greece. The German parliament will vote on additional powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) on September 29.

"There is so clearly a majority in parliament backing a broader EFSF that the vote will be completely unexciting. However the few colleagues who have difficulty with it are getting undue attention in the media," he said.

In the same interview, Schaeuble rapped the leader of the junior coalition party, reminding him that as finance minister he was in charge of euro policy.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)