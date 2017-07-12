FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
German, French ministers to present tax harmonization plan: Handelsblatt
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 11 hours ago

German, French ministers to present tax harmonization plan: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - The finance ministers of Germany and France plan to present a roadmap for the harmonization of their countries' corporate taxes at a joint meeting of their governments on Thursday, the German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

Citing sources involved in the negotiations, Handelsblatt said the roadmap envisaged presenting a proposal by mid-September on how to align the basis for assessing corporation tax.

The plan would be finalised by December and could then be adopted next year, Handelsblatt added.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.