European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg and European Council President Donald Tusk attend the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Mounted police patrol outside the Hamburg Messe before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN There are still many difficult issues to be resolved ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) in Hamburg later this week, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

"Tomorrow the final sherpa round starts and without going into details here, I can say that there are still a lot of difficult questions pending," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Michelle Martin)