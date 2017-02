MILAN Germany may cut its 2012 official growth forecast of 1.8 percent due to developments in financial markets, Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economy, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday.

"It could be that we'll need to revise the figure for 2012 downward," he said at a meeting of the German-Italian chamber of commerce in Milan.

The German government also has an official estimate of 2.6 percent gross domestic product growth this year. It will release its revised growth forecasts for both years at the end of October.

(Reporting by Brian Rohan, Matthias Sobolewski)