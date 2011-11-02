BERLIN A write-down on Greece's debt before its planned referendum on a planned 130 billion euro bailout package would not be feasible, the head of Germany's banking association, Michael Kemmer, said on Wednesday.

"I can't imagine a debt exchange taking place before the referendum," he told reporters, adding that preparations could continue but no final steps should be taken before the poll.

Kemmer said he expected wide approval by private creditors for a steeper Greek debt write-down. Recalling the 90 percent take up by private creditors for the suggested 21 percent "haircut" approved in July, he said: "I expect it will go similarly well."

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Alexandra Hudson)