German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference after a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev ( not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday he expected the new Greek government would present its economic and financial strategy to its European partners very soon, along with how details of how it expected to fulfil its obligations.

"I expect, as do all European partners, that the new Greek government will present its overarching economic and financial strategy imminently, and its clear ideas on how things proceed regarding the continuation of the current program and how to fulfil Greece's obligations," said Steffen Seibert.

"It will then be for European partners to discuss matters on the basis of these concrete suggestions," he said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown)