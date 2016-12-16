A one Euro coin with a Greek owl is seen in this picture illustration taken in Rome, Italy July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

BERLIN The institutions involved in Greece's aid program have issued a "critical" report assessing whether unilateral measures announced by Athens are compatible with its bailout obligations, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"The report is preliminary and it is quite critical," spokesman Dennis Kolberg said, adding that the German government would evaluate the content in detail next week.

Germany had asked the institutions involved in Greece's aid program on Wednesday to assess whether a planned pre-Christmas payout to poor pensioners was compatible with Greece's bailout obligations.

