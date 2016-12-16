Wall St. slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.
BERLIN The institutions involved in Greece's aid program have issued a "critical" report assessing whether unilateral measures announced by Athens are compatible with its bailout obligations, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"The report is preliminary and it is quite critical," spokesman Dennis Kolberg said, adding that the German government would evaluate the content in detail next week.
Germany had asked the institutions involved in Greece's aid program on Wednesday to assess whether a planned pre-Christmas payout to poor pensioners was compatible with Greece's bailout obligations.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)
BERLIN Europe and the United States will remain core to German foreign policy, but Berlin should be ready to seize new opportunities in Asia as Washington steps away from global trade deals, the new foreign minister said on Friday.
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.