BERLIN Greece's European partners may agree on concessions to the country's austerity measures and reforms but they will not agree to substantially alter them, Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker told German television channel ZDF on Monday.

"It would send the wrong signal if we made concessions without good reason," Juncker said.

He stressed that it was of utmost importance for the troika of the EU Commission, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank to determine during their visit to Athens in the next couple of days, what would be possible and where Greece needs to improve.

But Juncker said the conditions relating to budgetary adjustments and necessary structural reforms could "not be substantially altered".

Juncker said he did not expect there to be substantial progress on the discussion about further political integration in Europe at the EU summit later this month.

"I do not think we ... will do business on that by the end of June," he said

