DOHA Qatar has shown restraint in responding to the diplomatic and economic blockade it has faced from Arab neighbors in recent weeks, and its neighbors should respond in a similar spirit, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

Concluding his whistle-stop tour of the Gulf region, Gabriel said Germany and Europe were prepared to help set up the kinds of international resolution mechanisms that were needed to foster dialogue, since Germany had a strong interest in the region and wanted to see its supply chains protected.

"Qatar has shown restraint in reacting to the blockade," Gabriel told reporters at a news conference with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. "We hope others will respond in a similar spirit."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin)