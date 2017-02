MUNICH Germany's economy is not yet on the brink of a recession but slowing down significantly, Ifo economist Klaus Abberger told Reuters on Wednesday.

Speaking after Ifo data showed German business sentiment dropping more than expected in August, Abberger said the slowdown of the U.S. economy and twin debt problems in the U.S. and Europe were the main reasons for the worsening outlook.

Abberger said expectations had fallen sharply in all sectors of the economy.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Sarah Marsh)