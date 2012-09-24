VW, unions make headway in talks over turnaround plan
HAMBURG/BERLIN Volkswagen's labor bosses and top executives are making headway in talks to resolve a dispute over the implementation of a turnaround plan, both sides said, without elaborating.
BERLIN Economic momentum in Germany eased in the third quarter as weaker foreign demand weighed on exports and optimism on stock markets failed to rally business sentiment, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.
A survey from the Munich-based Ifo think tank on Monday showed business sentiment in Europe's largest economy dropped for the fifth successive month in September.
"Momentum has eased," said Wohlrabe. "The outlook has worsened and is the worse since May 2009."
Wohlrabe said the index would have fallen further had it not been for a ruling by Germany's top court giving the go-ahead to the euro zone's permanent bailout fund. Half of the responses in the survey came before the ruling.
The Ifo economist also said inflation was not a problem yet for German firms and he did not see the need for the European Central Bank to reduce interest rates further.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Sarah Marsh)
HAMBURG/BERLIN Volkswagen's labor bosses and top executives are making headway in talks to resolve a dispute over the implementation of a turnaround plan, both sides said, without elaborating.
WARSAW U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc will open its fifth logistics center in Poland this year, it said on Monday, seeking to benefit from the country's relatively low wages and proximity to the large German market.
ATHENS Wanted: a chief executive to run Greece's bank-rescue fund. Job description: work hard and pray for a miracle.