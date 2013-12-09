General view of a factory of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, a company of steel manufacturer Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

BERLIN German industrial output posted a surprise fall in October, easing 1.2 percent on the month in its steepest decline since May - although the economy ministry reassured the weak start to the fourth quarter would be quickly overcome.

The fall compared with a Reuters consensus forecast from 38 economists for a 0.8 percent rise. A two-month average for September and October showed output easing 0.5 percent, data published on Monday showed.

"After high output levels in the second and third quarters supported by catch-up effects, output made a weak start to the last quarter. Industrial orders suggest upwards momentum however and construction orders are good," the ministry said.

It added that strong sentiment data also suggested output would improve in the next months.

German industrial orders posted their biggest fall in nearly a year in October, data last Friday showed, but the trend remained upward and the Bundesbank sent a more positive signal by raising its forecasts for growth of Europe's largest economy this year and next.

