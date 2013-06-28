European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi gives a speech during an economic conference organized by the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN/FRANKFURT German inflation accelerated in June to near the European Central Bank's target level for the euro zone, while French and German consumers spent more than expected, easing pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates.

Higher food and energy costs drove preliminary German annual inflation to 1.8 percent in June, above a Reuters poll forecast of 1.7 percent. Inflation in Europe's largest economy has been below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent for all of the year to date, after exceeding it for much of 2012.

ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank's June 6 policy meeting that "annual inflation rates are expected to be subject to some volatility throughout the year" due to base effects stemming from energy and food price moves last year.

The euro zone central bank's policymakers meet again next Thursday, after recent signs suggesting the bloc's battered economy may be strengthening after a long recession.

"There is no pressure for them to move because of higher inflation and improving sentiment indicators," said Nordea's chief analyst Anders Svendsen.

Recent surveys have shown German business, consumer and investor morale improving, raising hopes the euro zone's economic powerhouse is overcoming its late 2012 contraction and weak growth of just 0.1 percent in the first quarter.

Other data has also largely pointed to an economy slowly regaining traction, with foreign trade and output increasing, the private sector expanding and unemployment falling.

Data on Friday showed French consumers spent significantly more than economists had expected in May despite concerns about surging unemployment that pushed consumer confidence to a record low this month.

The improvement in French consumer spending mirrored an increase in German retail sales - up 0.8 percent in May, their best monthly performance since January - and rekindled hopes that France might be slowly emerging from recession.

The ECB is keen to avoid being saddled with the full burden of dragging the euro zone out of its economic crisis. Draghi said in Paris this week the ECB's monetary policy could not create real economic growth, which was up to governments.

NO RATE CUT EXPECTED

The ECB is widely expected to leave its main interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent next week but the bank's policymakers have been at pains to stress this week that they are not about to unwind their accommodative policy stance.

Draghi said on Tuesday such an exit was "distant".

The ECB is likely to keep a close eye on German consumer prices harmonized to compare with other EU countries, which picked up to 1.9 percent in June, more than the 1.8 percent mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Germany's inflation rate, which has been mostly at the bottom of the range of euro zone inflation rates since 1999, is likely to gradually edge towards the higher end," said Christian Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

German workers have secured hefty pay rises of up to 6.6 percent this year and the jobless rate remains close to its lowest since Germany reunited more than two decades ago, which is boosting private consumption and pushing up prices.

"In the longer run, German inflation may be just above the ECB's 2 percent target rather than below it," Schulz said, adding that cheaper imports from euro zone crisis states would exert some downward pressure on prices.

Consumer prices and those harmonized to compare with other EU countries both rose by 0.1 percent, compared with mid-range forecasts for them to remain unchanged.

Final German inflation data for June is due on July 10.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt; Editing by Catherine Evans)