BERLIN Germany has recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultation after the British diplomatic mission in Tehran was stormed on Tuesday, German media reported on Wednesday.

Spiegel Online on its website cited the German Foreign Ministry as saying Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle had decided to recall the ambassador. Magazine Stern also reported the ambassador has been called back to Germany.

According to the website of the German embassy in Tehran, the current ambassador is Bernd Ebel.

Earlier on Wednesday, a German government spokesman said that Germany had not reduced personnel at its embassy in Tehran. Germany said late on Tuesday it had summoned Iran's ambassador to discuss the storming of the British embassy.

The Foreign Ministry declined to give immediate comment.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Sylvia Westall)