BERLIN Debate about a military strike against Iran is dangerous and strengthens the leadership of the Islamic Republic rather than weakening it, Germany's Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle told a newspaper.

Israeli media have been rife with speculation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to secure cabinet consensus for an attack on Iranian nuclear installations.

Western powers suspect Tehran of trying to develop nuclear weapons and have imposed sanctions in an attempt to curb its program. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and says its atom program is for power generation.

"I warn against floating the idea of military options," Westerwelle told Hamburger Abendblatt.

"These are debates...that strengthen the Iranian leadership rather than weaken it."

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, is expected this week to issue its most detailed report yet on research in Iran seen as geared to developing atomic bombs. But the Security Council is not expected impose stiffer sanctions as a result.

Westerwelle said, however, that if Iran was not cooperating, the "international community will not simply return to business as usual".

"Iran has the right to use nuclear energy for civil purposes but also the duty to exclude a military use," he said.

