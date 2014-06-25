German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, about the federal budget in Berlin, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would push back decisively against the European Commission if it raises further objections to Germany's system of green power subsidies.

"You can't simply start to question support systems which have been in place for years without thinking about how we make the transition. We'll campaign for that decisively in Europe," she said in a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

On Tuesday, Germany offered to modify parts of a planned reform of its renewable energy law in an attempt to end a standoff with the Commission over incentives for the industry.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown; Writing by Michelle Martin)