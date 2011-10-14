BERLIN The Group of 20 nations will address two crucial issues which are tighter market regulations and how to prevent unstable banks from damaging the wider banking system, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, ahead of a G20 finance chiefs summit.

"There are two key issues for the G20 to discuss. The first is how can we prevent the spread of less regulated financial markets... and how do we deal with shadow banks and create a framework that prevents a troubled bank from hurting the whole sector," she said.

Merkel added Germany had an important role to play as an anchor of trust and confidence in Europe. The G20 holds a summit in November in Cannes.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)