Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande (R) arrive at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The European Union will ensure big companies pay more taxes in the countries where they are based, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"We will work towards ensuring companies have to pay more where they are based," she said in Brussels at the end of an EU summit, adding that this would affect big companies most.

