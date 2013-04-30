BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Italy had already taken "considerable" steps towards tackling weakness in its economy.

"We want to ensure Europe emerges from this crisis stronger than it went into it. As part of that every country must do its part. Italy has taken considerable steps in this regard," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Berlin.

Letta, who won a final parliamentary confidence vote in his new coalition government earlier on Tuesday, wants to push an agenda of growth rather than austerity to revive the recession-hit Italian economy.

