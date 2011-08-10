BERLIN Nearly two in three members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party are unhappy with her policy course, with a majority opposed to recent efforts to rescue fellow euro zone states, a poll showed on Wednesday.

The survey by polling group Forsa for Stern magazine showed that 62 percent of respondents belonging to Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), were worried about the image of their conservative bloc.

Some 52 percent of the 578 CDU and CSU members surveyed said they were against measures to save Germany's partners in the euro zone, and just 42 percent approved of bailout packages for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

The survey, conducted on August 4-5 before the European Central Bank (ECB) began intervening in the bond markets to support Italy and Spain, highlights growing internal opposition to Merkel's course after she agreed at a summit last month to give new powers to the currency bloc's rescue fund.

She is expected to win parliamentary approval next month for those changes, but in what would be an embarrassing setback, may be forced to rely on opposition parties to win a majority if enough conservative lawmakers rebel against her course.

The poll showed support for the CDU/CSU at 32 percent and that of their junior coalition partner, the Free Democrats (FDP), at a record low 3 percent.

The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) edged up to 27 percent, their best score since February, and the environmentalist Greens dipped one point to 21 percent.

Together, the two left-leaning parties would have enough for a parliamentary majority if elections, not due until the autumn of 2013, were held today.

(Writing by Noah Barkin)