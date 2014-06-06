Rodin marble masterpiece 'Andromeda' up for auction in Paris
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks on Friday that Russia had a "great responsibility" to help bring peace to Ukraine, a German government spokeswoman said.
"In this discussion, the chancellor expressed that now, after the recognized presidential elections in Ukraine, the time must be used to bring about stabilization, especially in eastern Ukraine," the spokeswoman said at a news conference in Berlin.
"And in this discussion she used the opportunity to remind Russia of its great responsibility in this."
Merkel met Putin in France on the margins of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
SAO PAULO It could be a Hollywood screenplay. Juliana Armelin and her husband Paulo Siqueira decided to radically change their lives in 2010, quitting jobs in Sao Paulo's financial sector and moving to a farm 7 hours away to start growing coffee.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.