Deadly Portugal fire extinguished, others still blazing
AVELAR, Portugal Firefighters extinguished the deadliest forest fire in Portugal's recent history on Wednesday, though blazes persisted in nearby central and other areas of the country.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday it was right not to gloss over differences with the United States on climate issues and added that a G7 debate at the weekend had shown it would be tough to make the Paris climate agreement successful.
U.S. President Donald Trump refused to endorse the global climate change accord at the G7 meeting of wealthy nations at the weekend, saying he needed more time to decide.
Speaking at a conference on sustainable development in Berlin, Merkel reiterated her view that allies could no longer always be relied on and that Europeans should take their fate into their own hands more - a comment that shocked Washington and London when she first made it on Sunday.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting the northern Gulf Coast and these rains could produce life-threatening flash flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
CALGARY, Alberta The U.S. State of Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.