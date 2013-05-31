Mally, the pet monkey of Canadian singer Justin Bieber, is seen at a home for animals in Munich April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN A pet monkey that had belonged to Justin Bieber has moved into a German wildlife park after the teenage popstar failed to provide the necessary paperwork to release it from customs.

"Mally", a 23-week-old capuchin monkey, was confiscated by authorities at Munich airport in March while the Canadian singer was on tour. The pet has since become German national property because Bieber did not provide health and species protection certificates.

Mally, who had been living in an animal shelter, has now moved to Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, northern Germany, where he will remain in quarantine for a few more weeks before permanently settling with other white-faced capuchin monkeys.

"He will go into our capuchin monkey enclosure where there is a lovely island that is 40 meters long and 20 meters wide. It has lots of trees so it will be a bit of a game to try and recognize him," said Fabrizio Sepe, head of the wildlife park.

Mally was taken to the park in secret for his protection but fans will now be able to visit the animal, Sepe said. While most animals stay in their transport boxes for the first three days, Mally ventured out soon after arrival, he added.

"He came out straight away and jumped onto the carer's head and was immediately curious about everything."

Sepe said he had not heard from Bieber but added that he would be happy to give the singer information if he was interested.

