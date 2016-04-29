Wintry wolverine has cub in Belgium, beating climate-change odds
BRUSSELS The wolverine, a carnivore confined to colder climates since the last Ice Age, has re-established a tenuous foothold further south in a Belgian wildlife park.
BERLIN A report on allotting the costs of atomic waste storage by a commission overseeing Germany's nuclear exit lays the foundations for a sustainable solution, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.
"The report has been unanimously agreed, opening the way for a joint solution and a sustainable solution was presented," Seibert said during a government news conference.
The commission said this week it wanted utilities operating atomic power plants to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26.55 billion)into a state-fund to cover the costs of waste storage.
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)
BRUSSELS The wolverine, a carnivore confined to colder climates since the last Ice Age, has re-established a tenuous foothold further south in a Belgian wildlife park.
SYDNEY New Zealand's civil defense authorities lifted severe weather warnings on Friday after tropical Cyclone Cook moved off the country's South Island, but also cautioned that the effects of the storm would still be felt in some areas.