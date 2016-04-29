BERLIN A report on allotting the costs of atomic waste storage by a commission overseeing Germany's nuclear exit lays the foundations for a sustainable solution, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"The report has been unanimously agreed, opening the way for a joint solution and a sustainable solution was presented," Seibert said during a government news conference.

The commission said this week it wanted utilities operating atomic power plants to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26.55 billion)into a state-fund to cover the costs of waste storage.

($1 = 0.8776 euros)

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)