FRANKFURT - More than 7,500 musicians gathered in a soccer stadium in Germany to perform together in the world's largest orchestra.

Organizers of the event on Saturday said they broke the previous record, which was established in Brisbane, Australia in 2013 when 7,224 musicians played together for five minutes. In Frankfurt 7,548 musicians performed, 324 more than in Australia.

"The challenge for us as the organizers is to get the musicians to play all at the same time," Jens Illemann told Reuters.

"We solved this by putting up a 550 square meter (yard) video screen here at the stadium so that our director, Wolf Kerschek will be seen 16 meters (19 feet) tall from every corner of the stadium."