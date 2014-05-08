Oil edges off three-month lows, eyes on U.S. inventory
LONDON Oil prices recovered modestly from three-month lows on Tuesday, with concerns persisting about rising U.S. inventories and few clear signs that OPEC will extend supply curbs beyond June.
BERLIN German industrial output fell more than forecast in March as construction and manufacturing did worse than in the previous month but the Economy Ministry said on Thursday the outlook for the sector remained bright.
Ministry data showed industry production dropped by 0.5 percent in March, at the lowest end of forecasts in a Reuters poll that put the median at +0.2 percent.
The data for February was revised up to a gain of 0.6 percent from a previously reported increase of 0.4 percent.
The ministry said industrial output in the first quarter rose by 1.2 percent compared with a 0.7 percent quarterly increase in the last three months of 2013.
"The basic trend in the industrial sector remains upwards," the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)
LONDON The dollar climbed on Tuesday ahead of an expected interest rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as political risks from Dutch and French elections to Britain's exit from the EU weighed on European currencies.
LONDON Sterling fell to an eight-week low against the dollar and the basket of currencies measuring its broader strength on Tuesday, hit by fears of a prolonged bout of political jousting over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.