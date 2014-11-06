BERLIN German Labor Minister Andrea Nahles said on Thursday that the combined pension contributions from employers and employees will be cut by a total of 2 billion euros in 2015 due to the high level of reserves.

Nahles said the contributions for 2015 that both employers and employees pay into the pension system will be lowered by 0.2 percentage points to 18.7 percent of the total wage package.

That means employers and employees, who roughly share the contribution, will each have about 1 billion euros more each in 2015.

"The pension system has a high level of reserves thanks to the good economic conditions," Nahles told Reuters, referring to the high level of employment, which means more workers are contributing to the state pension system.

"As a result we'll be able to lower the pension contribution in 2015 by 0.2 percentage points to 18.7 percent," she said.

The government could have lowered the pension contribution level a year earlier due to the high level of reserves but held off on cutting the level.

German employers traditionally complain about the high level of pension contributions and regularly urge the government to lower the level.

