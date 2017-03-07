Birds find haven from urban injuries at New York City treatment center
NEW YORK Olivia Snarski was cleaning out the apartment of a friend who died on Tuesday when she found a bird lying against a wall with what appeared to be a broken bone.
BERLIN A four-month-old polar bear cub born in captivity in Berlin has died of complications from a liver inflammation, officials at the city's Tierpark zoo said on Tuesday.
Named after a contest that drew more than 10,000 entries from Germany and around the world, Fritz had been celebrated across the nation as an heir to Knut, who was born in a rival Berlin zoo in 2006.
Knut turned into a global sensation for surviving against long odds when he was rejected by his mother at birth. He was reared by keepers but died in 2011.
"We're speechless, saddened and depressed," said Tierpark zoo director Andreas Knieriem of Fritz's death. "It's astonishing how the little polar bear captivated our hearts."
(Reporting by Joachim Herrmann; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by John Stonestreet)
ABU NAKLAH, QATAR On a cattle farm in the desert outside Doha, hundreds of cows imported from the Netherlands are led into an air-conditioned hall to be milked by Asian workers in orange uniforms.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Friday it had approved Germany's plan to create a public fund to deal with radioactive waste.