MUNICH, Germany German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler brushed off on Tuesday a threat by Standard & Poors to slash credit ratings across the euro zone, saying Germany remained an anchor of European economic stability.

"Germany will not let itself be influenced by... the short-lived verdict of one rating agency," Roesler said on the margins of a conference in Munich, echoing earlier comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We think nothing of such threats. We have no difficulties on the financial markets. We are and remain the anchor of stability in Europe," he said.

Citing "continuing disagreements among European policy makers on how to tackle the immediate market confidence", S&P threatened to cut the credit ratings of 15 countries, including Germany and France, by 1-2 notches.

(Reporting by Jens Hack, writing by Gareth Jones)