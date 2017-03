German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler gestures while addressing businessmen at the end of a German chamber of commerce meeting with Spanish businesses, in Spain October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

BERLIN German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday he does not see the euro as overvalued, contradicting the outgoing Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker who a day earlier called the common currency "dangerously high".

"We absolutely don't see things that way," Roesler told a news conference. He added that Germany does not need to worry about rising interests in the current year.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Stephen Brown)