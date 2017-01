Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at a news conference on 2017 budget and financial plan till 2020 in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos/File Photo

BERLIN There is a growing international consensus that monetary policy has reached the limits of its possibilities, German Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble told a group of government officials in Berlin on Tuesday.

Schaeuble also said that he believed that there was an excess of liquidity and excess of indebtedness internationally.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrea Shalal)