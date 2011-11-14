LEIPZIG, Germany Germany would like to see Europe push through changes to its Lisbon Treaty by the end of 2012 that set the foundation for a common fiscal policy in the bloc, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters on Monday.

"This is what we're aiming for," Schaeuble said in an interview at a congress of his Christian Democrats (CDU) in the east German city of Leipzig.

He added that he would prefer all 27 members of the European Union to sign up to the treaty change, but conceded that some non-euro members had already signaled their resistance to such changes. Britain has already indicated it opposes changes to the treaty.

"In that case, we would ask them not to stop the 17 of us (euro zone states) from proceeding," Schaeuble said.

"What we need is as quick a treaty change as possible that allows the euro zone to ... establish structures for a common fiscal policy, alongside our common monetary policy."

He said accomplishing by the end of next year would be possible if an EU convention set up to discuss the changes was limited in scope and given a strict deadline.

Schaeuble made clear, however, that Germany did not want to see a split within the EU over the issue.

"In everything that we do, we want others to be invited to participate. We also want to use EU institutions for the euro zone. We don't want to deepen the divide."

The minister also said it would make sense to introduce the euro zone's permanent rescue facility, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), before the middle of 2013, as currently planned, but admitted this would be difficult because of the approvals required in all 17 euro zone parliaments.

"The most important thing is quick agreement on the structures for a fiscal union," he said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)