FRANKFURT Buyout group Carlyle (CG.O) has bought a minority stake in German clinic chain Schoen to help the family-owned company expand in its home market as well as abroad, Schoen said on Wednesday.

Neither the size of the Carlyle's stake nor the purchase price were being disclosed, a Schoen spokesman said.

Carlyle declined to comment.

People familiar with the deal had said Schoen - which also attracted final offers from CVC [CVC.UL], EQT and a private investor - would likely be valued at about 1.5 billion euros.

Germany's healthcare services market, under pressure from tightening government healthcare budgets, has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years.

Investment banking boutique Altium acted as sellside advisor.

