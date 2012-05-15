FRANKFURT Germany's two biggest steelmakers, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter, gave a grim outlook for the rest of the year on Tuesday as the euro zone crisis crimps spending on factories and new equipment.

ThyssenKrupp forecast a slump in operating earnings this year and Salzgitter reiterated it would be difficult to match last year's earnings figure as there were no signs of a substantial recovery in European demand for steel.

Data showed on Monday that strong industrial production in Germany in March could not make up for a slide in output across the rest of the euro zone, signaling an oncoming recession may be worse than expected.

ThyssenKrupp sees its adjusted operating profit declining to a medium three-digit million euro range in the 12 months through end-September from 1.76 billion euros ($2.26 billion) last year.

That outlook fell significantly short of a consensus forecast for 1.02 billion euros operating profit, pushing ThyssenKrupp's shares down by 4.4 percent to 15.07 euros by 04:49 a.m. EDT (0849 GMT). Salzgitter shares were up 1 percent.

European officials have repeatedly said the economic slump will be mild, with a recovery in the second half of this year, and Germany's economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter.

But strong data seen in January unexpectedly faded and surveys point to a deeper downturn, with the drag coming from a debt-laden south, epitomized by Greece, Spain and Italy.

ThyssenKrupp said it now expected the global steel market to grow by less than 4 percent this year, less than a forecast of 4.0-4.5 percent that global No.1 player ArcelorMittal provided this month.

"The expectations for the economy as a whole and the individual sectors in 2012 are subject to large uncertainties," ThyssenKrupp said, though noting most emerging countries were still showing relatively solid growth momentum.

WEAK DEMAND, LOW PRICES

For ThyssenKrupp, the European slump comes on top of problems it has been having at its Steel Americas business, where cost overruns at mills in Brazil have caused losses.

The company posted a net loss of 587 million euros in its fiscal second quarter through the end of March, down from a year-earlier profit of 272 million, due to another loss at Steel Americas and a mix of sliding prices and weak demand in Europe.

Adjusted operating profit at its Steel Europe business, which makes premium flat carbon steel and generates more than a quarter of group revenue, collapsed by 90 percent as Europe's steelmakers competed for a shrinking number of orders.

ThyssenKrupp said it expects earnings at Steel Europe to come in at about the same level in the second half of the year as in the first half. Overall, though, it said it expected the decline in its earnings to have passed the trough.

Its stock has lost more than half of its value over the past 12 months and trades at 9.8 times estimated 12-month forward earnings, at a discount to Salzgitter's multiple of 10.7, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Both trade at a premium to ArcelorMittal's multiple of 6.6.

Salzgitter, Germany's No.2 steelmaker, posted a slightly bigger than expected quarterly loss as pricing pressure caused a loss at its steel business and it sold fewer large-diameter tubes such as gas pipelines.

It said it still expects to post stable sales this year as well as a pretax profit, though saying it would be difficult to match last year's earnings figure.

The comments echo Kloeckner & Co, Europe's biggest independent steel trader, which warned last week it would only reach its 2012 profit target if Europe's economy improved in the second half of the year.

