File multiple exposure picture shows cancelled flights on the logo of German air carrier Lufthansa at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) pilots will hold a three-day strike from April 2 to April 4, their union said on Friday, as they seek to pressure the German airline in pay and contract negotiations.

"We won't let ourselves be given the run around by Lufthansa," union Vereinigung Cockpit, which represents around 5,400 Lufthansa pilots, said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)