A picture taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows cancelled flights on a flight schedule board and the logo of German air carrier Lufthansa at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt in this picture illustration taken on April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said the three-day walkout by pilots that has effectively grounded Germany's largest airline would cost it in the region of 35-75 million euros, although it would take a few more days to calculate the final amount.

The airline also called on the pilots to come back to the negotiating table, although said it would not be putting forward a new offer.

"We will open up talks on the basis of the offer that already exists," Kay Kratky, Chief Operating Officer of Lufthansa German Airlines, told journalists on Friday.

