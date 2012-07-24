Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany A German court on Tuesday upheld a ruling in favor of Samsung Electronics, denying a request by Apple Inc. to ban sales of the 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab model in Germany.
The ruling by the Duesseldorf Higher Court reiterated a decision by the District Court in February. The court decision comes as executives of both companies have disagreed about the value of each other's patents at a settlement conference ahead of a high profile U.S. trial.
Apple and Samsung have been engaged in a legal battle worldwide since Apple sued Samsung in the United States last year, saying the South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copied the iPhone and iPad.
Germany has become a major battleground in the global patent war between makers of mobile phones, tablet computer devices and their operating software as court actions there have proved relatively cheap and speedier than in other jurisdictions.
Samsung changed the design of the frame of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 model and the location of its speaker, and renamed it the Galaxy Tab 10.1 N after a German court last year said the model violated Apple's patents.
The Duesseldorf court on Tuesday said Samsung could continue selling the revised model in Germany. At the same time the court said Samsung could not sell the older, smaller and less popular Galaxy Tab 7.7 in the entire European Union.
In Germany, the model is not for sale.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen, writing by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.