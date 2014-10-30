Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
BERLIN Germany will take in several billion euros less in tax revenues next year than expected due to lower growth, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Thursday, a week before experts are due to give a new estimate.
This could make it more difficult for Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to meet his cherished goal of achieving a balanced budget with no new debt in 2015, although he has stressed that his target is not at risk.
Handelsblatt cited sources from the group of tax experts who meet next week in the town of Wismar to deliver their five-year tax intake forecasts for the federal, state and local governments.
For each year from 2015 they expect government coffers to "be short of a middle single-digit billion (euro) figure".
In May, the tax experts forecast 667 billion euros of tax revenues for next year but since then the government has slashed its growth forecast to 1.3 percent from 2.0 percent due to crises abroad and moderate global growth.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.