BERLIN The German government will probably take on less new debt than planned this year as tax revenues in Europe's largest economy continue to rise, the finance ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.

Tax take rose by 3.9 percent on the year in November to 39.5 billion euros, helped by a strong rise in income tax revenues as Germans benefit from a robust labor market. Between January and November, revenues climbed by 3.3 percent to 495 billion euros.

"Given the developments up until now and in anticipation of December's result, which tends to be strong, it seems certain that we will not need to borrow quite as much as the 25.1 billion euros that was planned for 2013," the ministry said.

In the first 11 months of the year the German government took on new debt of 18.1 billion euros and December is typically a month with high tax revenues.

In contrast to other euro zone countries that have struggled with rising debt, Germany reduced its total federal, state and local debt by 40 billion euros to 2,024 billion euros in the year to the end of September, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.

The finance ministry said the German economy was in "good shape" despite the industrial sector having suffered a subdued start to the fourth quarter. It added that forward-looking indicators signaled the economic recovery would continue until the end of the year.

Sentiment surveys published this week have shown business morale surging to its highest since April 2012 and investor confidence hitting its highest level since April 2006.

But backward-looking "hard" data has generally been more muted, with the latest industrial figures showing orders and output fell in October.

The German economy, a bastion of growth during the early years of the euro zone crisis, slowed last year and had a subdued start to 2013. It bounced back in the second quarter and growth was slower but still solid in the third. Economists expect a similar performance between October and December.

Berlin forecasts the economy will expand by just 0.5 percent this year before regaining momentum and growing by 1.7 percent in 2014.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Editing by Susan Fenton)