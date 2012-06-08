BERLIN German exports and imports fell sharply in April, data showed on Friday, in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the euro zone debt crisis.

Seasonally adjusted imports dropped 4.8 percent in April, their strongest decline in two years, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. Economists had expected imports to remain flat, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Exports fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent, compared with the median forecast for a decline of 1 percent. The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus climbed to 16.1 billion euros from a revised 14 billion in March, beating the consensus forecast for 13.5 billion.

ECONOMIST REACTION

CHRISTIAN SCHULZ, BERENBERG BANK

"It's surprising that imports declined so much. That's probably due to the oil price, which fell noticeably. Imports are likely to hold up better than imports this year due to robust domestic demand.

"Exports are likely to be weak in coming months. The euro crisis has escalated in May after the elections in Greece and France. That is yet to be noticeable in the statistics."

STEFAN SCHILBE, HSBC TRINKAUS

"The companies' orders situation has got worse because of the problems in the euro zone. That is now reflected in exports. Foreign trade will no longer contribute to growth this year. The domestic economy remains robust due to falling unemployment and good wage rounds.

"I can't explain the strong decline in imports. That was possibly an outlier."

JUERGEN MICHELS, CITIGROUP

"The recent escalation of the debt crisis is leaving its mark. Orders are also declining because of weaker global demand. Exports are likely to fall further in the months ahead because of this, but we won't see a complete collapse. Central banks are acting to counter the drop-off in growth - China cut rates on Thursday. The strong drop in imports is related to the weaker oil price. It's not a signal of weaker domestic demand."

(Reporting by Berlin newsroom)