The courtroom where the trial against Beate Zschaepe, a member of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU), will take place, is pictured in Munich April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Germany's Constitutional Court said on Friday a court in Munich must make seats available to allow foreign media to cover the trial of a suspected neo-Nazi charged with complicity in a series of racist murders.

Turkish newspaper Sabah had filed a complaint saying that the Munich court's decision not to guarantee seats to any Turkish media had violated its right to equality.

Eight of the suspected neo-Nazi's victims were ethnic Turks and news that no foreign media had secured a guaranteed spot in the small court room caused an outcry and complaints that the court had shown gross insensitivity.

"(The Munich court should) provide an appropriate number of seats to representatives of the foreign media with a special connection to the victims of the accused," the court said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Gareth Jones)