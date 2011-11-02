BERLIN The number of unemployed in Germany unexpectedly rose in October, the first increase since early 2010, data showed on Wednesday, compounding fears about the effects of a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy.

The seasonally adjusted figures from the Federal Labour Office showed unemployment rose by 10,000 compared to an expected drop of 10,000, pushing the unemployment rate up to 7.0 percent from 6.9 percent in September.

That had been its lowest level since figures for unified Germany were first published.

"Companies are becoming a bit more cautious now due to the sovereign debt crisis and the slowing of the world economy," said Rainer Sartoris, an economist at HSBC Trinkaus.

"We're not expecting a sudden turn for the worse. But the big hiring wave we've seen in the past is over for now."

Federal Labour Office chief Frank-Juergen Weise said the overall trend remained positive and he blamed the surprise increase in unemployed people on especially strong labor market developments in September.

The Economy Ministry said last month it expected German unemployment to continue to fall next year, with the jobless rate dropping to 6.7 percent from 7 percent in 2011.

Germany's economy recovered quickly from the financial crisis and has been an engine of growth, outperforming its peers. But the pace of expansion is easing due to a global slowdown and uncertainty stemming from the euro zone debt crisis which is hitting investment and exports.

The Economy Ministry said last month growth would increasingly be sustained by domestic demand rather than exports, particularly in light of the robust labor market.

