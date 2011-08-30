FRANKFURT A Kosovan man accused of shooting dead two U.S. airmen at Frankfurt airport in March is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

German federal prosecutors have charged Arid Uka with two counts of murder and three of attempted murder, and say his actions were motivated by radical Islamist beliefs.

Uka, who was 21 at the time and working on a short-term contract at the airport's international postal center, has confessed to firing on the U.S. airmen at point-blank range with a 9mm pistol.

U.S. President Barack Obama said he was outraged by the attack which put militant websites back in the spotlight.

Uka planned the attack after watching an online video that he said depicted American soldiers plundering a Muslim house and raping the family's daughter.

Another lone shooter, Anders Behring Breivik, awaits trial in Norway after admitting killing 77 people on July 22.

